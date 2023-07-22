Open Menu

Mission In Contact With Pakistani Origin Detainees In Libya: FO

Sumaira FH Published July 22, 2023 | 10:53 PM

The Foreign Office Spokesperson said on Saturday that Pakistan's mission was in contact with Pakistani origin detainees in Libya and was interacting with the United Nations for their medical check ups and provision of medicines

In response to media queries regarding Pakistani nationals detained in Benghazi, Libya, the Spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, said, "At the instructions of the Foreign Minister, our Charge d'affaires in Tripoli, Mr. Ashiq Ali, visited the detention center in Benghazi and met with detainees of Pakistani origin. food and basic necessities have been provided to them.""Our mission is in contact with the United Nations medical team for routine medical check-ups and provision of medicines to the detainees. The mission also remains in contact with IOM for their early repatriation," she added.

