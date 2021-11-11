Mission of door to door preparation of electoral rolls under Article 219 in full swing: Mansoor Khan

Joint Election Commissioner Balochistan Tahir Mansoor Khan on Thursday said that the work of reviewing electoral rolls through door-to-door verification process had started from November 7 in Balochistan as well as across the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Joint Election Commissioner Balochistan Tahir Mansoor Khan on Thursday said that the work of reviewing electoral rolls through door-to-door verification process had started from November 7 in Balochistan as well as across the country.

He expressed these view while addressing a press conference at Election Commission Office here.

He said the mission of door-to-door preparation of electoral rolls under Article 219 was in full swing which stipulated time has for 30 days.

He said the staff of the Election Commission would complete the process of verification of door to door voters from November 7 to December 6 saying the data entry process to be completed from December 7 to January 5, 2022.

In this regard, the people of Balochistan are appealed to cooperate with the verification staff of the Election Commission and register their votes so that no eligible citizen is deprived of their right to vote, he said.

Joint Election Commissioner Balochistan Tahir Mansoor Khan said that the preliminary electoral rolls would be printed from January 6 to January 25, 2022 saying preliminary election lists would be displayed on display centers from January 26.

The Joint Election Commissioner said that applications for verification of votes on the lists could be submitted till February 24.

By March 11, the Revising Authority will announce its decision on the objections to the lists, he said, adding that staff details regarding the revision of electoral rolls in Balochistan, the number of Assistant Registration Officers in 34 districts of Balochistan, 278, the number of revising authorities, 97 Supervisor 831 staff, verifiers 3275 while in Balochistan only 1473 display centers and 1473 display center in-charges have been posted, he noted.

He said the process verification of door to door would be completed through Department of education.

He said that steps are being taken by the Election Commission to create awareness among the people about voter lists through media and other means aimed at creating awareness among the people so that any citizen could exercise his / her right to vote. National Voters' Day will be celebrated on December 7, 2021 with the aim of raising awareness among the citizens so that they can play their full role in the electoral process, he maintained.

Tahir Mansoor said the message of the Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan is that the work of electoral rolls should be completed by using all the resources in the process of reviewing the electoral rolls that all the factors and steps related to the revision of electoral rolls be completed on time as per the timeline issued by the Election Commission.