Mission of PML, people still remember our tenure even now: Moonis Elahi

Salim Baryaar calls on Moonis Elahi, prevailing situation in Punjab discussed, Salim Baryaar suggested proposals regarding local bodies’ elections and apprised about party matters

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020) Muslim League Punjab Senior Vice-President Ch Salim Baryaar called on Pakistan Muslim League (PML) senior leader and MNA Moonis Elahi at his residence here today (Sunday).

During the meeting views were exchanged about prevailing political situation of the Punjab.

Salim Baryaar suggested proposals to Moonis Elahi about local bodies’ elections and apprised him about party matters.

Moonis Elahi lauded Salim Baryaar services for the party and emphasized on making the party more strong and stable. Moonis Elahi said that mission of the PML is to serve the people, people remember our tenure even now, PML had really empowered the masses in its tenure in real sense.