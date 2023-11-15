Open Menu

Mission Of Serving People To Continue: Mayor

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2023 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali has said that following the footprints of his father, he will continue his mission of serving the people without any discrimination.

He said he will always remember the respect awarded to him by the people, business community and traders of Peshawar.

He said he wanted to thank the traders’ unions, businessmen, artists, minorities, and people from all walks of life for their trust and confidence which they reposed in his personality and services.

The mayor further said that he was thankful to those who held a coronation ceremony in the honor and services rendered by his father, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali.

The people of Peshawar, he said, elected him as their mayor with a thumping majority and he will continue to serve his people without any discrimination.

He said his bond with the people has further been strengthened in view of development works executed during the last two years of his tenure.

He hoped that his selfless services would further strengthen his relationship with the people.

