Missionary Schools Playing Role In Progress, Prosperity Of Country: BZU VC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 07:38 PM

Missionary schools and colleges are playing excellent role in imparting quality education in the country, said BZU VC, Dr Mansoor Kundi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Missionary schools and colleges are playing excellent role in imparting quality education in the country, said BZU VC, Dr Mansoor Kundi.

He said these educational institutions are working for promotion of education which is a commendable step.

He appreciated the role of Christian community for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan adding doors of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) are always open for equal opportunities for minorities education.

The vice chancellor (CV) expressed these views during a meeting with Bishop Leo Paul Rodrick who called on him at his office.

The Bishop shed light in detail on the quality of education of missionary schools and colleges in the country.

He demanded of the VC to appoint and give admission to minorities on its reserved seats.

