UrduPoint.com

Missionary Schools Remain Closed In Protest Against Priest's Killing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2022 | 08:04 PM

Missionary schools remain closed in protest against Priest's killing

All the missionary schools in the provincial metropolis on Monday would remain closed in protest against target killing of a Christian Priest William Siraj by unknown assailants, yesterday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :All the missionary schools in the provincial metropolis on Monday would remain closed in protest against target killing of a Christian Priest William Siraj by unknown assailants, yesterday.

Special prayers were offered by the faculty members of the schools for the departed soul. The closed schools included Convent Model School, Edwardes College School, St. John High School, St. Joseph School, St. Mary's High school and St. Vienna School.

Meanwhile, the Ulemas of all schools of thoughts including Pakistan Ulema Council expressed grief over the incident and termed it a conspiracy by anti-state element.

A delegation of Pakistan Ulema Council led by PM's aide Tahir Ashrafi visited Saint John Church Kohati here and expressed solidarity with the Christian community.

The incident was also condemned by the representatives of Christian community across the world and Pakistan including Archbishop of Canterbury, London, President Bishop Church of Pakistan, Lahore, Bishop Azad Marshal, Priest Rev. Reuben Qamar of Lahore, Ansar Burni, and others in their tweet messages.

They expressed heartfelt condolence and solidarity with the bereaved family as well as Christian community and paid tribute to the services of deceased William Siraj. They also demanded early arrest of the culprits.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Target Killing Protest World Vienna London Saint John Mary Bishop St. Joseph Church Christian Family All

Recent Stories

Ashrafi condemns killing of priest

Ashrafi condemns killing of priest

6 minutes ago
 Wife dies, husband injures in accident

Wife dies, husband injures in accident

7 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on Feb 5

Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on Feb 5

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Fashion Industry is vibrant: Mian Nauma ..

Pakistan's Fashion Industry is vibrant: Mian Nauman

7 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan issues ToRs for LG ..

Election Commission of Pakistan issues ToRs for LG elections in 18 KP districts

10 minutes ago
 Chief Minister condemns Hangu firing incident

Chief Minister condemns Hangu firing incident

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>