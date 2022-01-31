(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :All the missionary schools in the provincial metropolis on Monday would remain closed in protest against target killing of a Christian Priest William Siraj by unknown assailants, yesterday.

Special prayers were offered by the faculty members of the schools for the departed soul. The closed schools included Convent Model School, Edwardes College School, St. John High School, St. Joseph School, St. Mary's High school and St. Vienna School.

Meanwhile, the Ulemas of all schools of thoughts including Pakistan Ulema Council expressed grief over the incident and termed it a conspiracy by anti-state element.

A delegation of Pakistan Ulema Council led by PM's aide Tahir Ashrafi visited Saint John Church Kohati here and expressed solidarity with the Christian community.

The incident was also condemned by the representatives of Christian community across the world and Pakistan including Archbishop of Canterbury, London, President Bishop Church of Pakistan, Lahore, Bishop Azad Marshal, Priest Rev. Reuben Qamar of Lahore, Ansar Burni, and others in their tweet messages.

They expressed heartfelt condolence and solidarity with the bereaved family as well as Christian community and paid tribute to the services of deceased William Siraj. They also demanded early arrest of the culprits.