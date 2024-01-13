Open Menu

Mist Likely To Persist In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Mist likely to persist in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) The local Met Office Saturday predicted a dense fog and very cold weather for city for the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 16 degrees centigrade and 07 degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours.

The fog and very cold weather have also been forecast for the rest of the region.

