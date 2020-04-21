'Mist Queen' vehicle to serve on roads,highways

Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution, Ch. Zaheeruddin on Tuesday inaugurated 'Mist Queen' vehicle prepared by Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) for the purpose of disinfection in the wake of coronavirus situation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution, Ch. Zaheeruddin on Tuesday inaugurated 'Mist Queen' vehicle prepared by Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) for the purpose of disinfection in the wake of coronavirus situation.

Various highway roads were sprayed disinfectant through the low cost 'Mist Queen' vehicle to eliminate chances of coronavirus.Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Aftab Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner (City) Syed Ayub Bukhari, CEO Waste Management Company Kashif Raza Awan and other officers were present on the occasion.

Provincial minister appreciated the steps taken to expand the scope of anti-coronavirus measures and said that the vehicle should be kept on road all the time so that fear of coronavirus could be allayed by spraying chemical-mixed water on highways.

He encouraged the steps taken by district administration and waste management company and appealed to citizens to continue all the precautionary measures. "District administration and political leadership were fully active for protection of people from coronavirus".