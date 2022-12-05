Mist, smog affect routine life in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Citizens faced immense difficulties due to mist, leading to smog in Muzaffargarh and its adjoining areas.

Medical expert Dr. Ibrar Shah urged people to take special care during the ongoing spell of smog as it leads to health complications, adding that the smog is causing itching in the eyes, cough, flu, fever, and disturbance in respiration.

He advised people to wear masks while going outside as the whole region was in the grip of smog. Similarly, they should drink plenty of water after regular intervals.

The situation has also affected the supply of vegetables, fruits, and milk in the urban area. Traffic Police also issued an advisory and urged citizens to restrict their movement and avoid unnecessary traveling.