Mistreatment of citizens not to be allowed: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday vowed not to allow any injustice or mistreatment of citizens.

He emphasized that alternative options must be provided to those affected by the encroachments near the New Karachi drain, ensuring that their businesses can continue without disruption.

He expressed these views while speaking to the media during his visit to 7000 feet road, New Karachi. Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly, Ali Khurshidi, also accompanied him during the visit.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori held discussions with the Deputy Commissioner and local residents, attentively listening to their concerns.

The Deputy Commissioner briefed the Governor about the drain, which is clogged and requires cleaning and improvements, a process likely to impact several shops in the area.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori stressed that amid economic challenges, no one should lose their livelihood. He called for collaboration among all stakeholders and consultation with the regional committee to find a balanced solution.

He acknowledged the importance of cleaning and improving the drain while reiterating that the Sindh government does not intend to render anyone jobless.