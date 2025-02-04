(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Justice Amin ud Din Khan, head of the seven-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, has observed that misuse of a law can not justify to declare it null and void.

Up on the constant misuse of the Blasphemy law, the investigation was handed over to an SP level officer and the law remained valid, he said.

He remarked this during the hearing of the petitions against Trial of Civilians under Army Act. Other member of the Bench includes Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan.

Counsel for a convict by the Military Court Advocate Salman Akram Raja continued his argument before the Court and said that the individuals who surrender their fundamental rights while joining the Armed Forces can not be compared to common citizens.

Justice Amin ud Din Khan inquired that if a crime of the same nature is committed in one incident by a civilian and in another incident by a military person, how the suspects will be tried in two different forums?

Justice Jamal Mandokhial questioned about the jurisdiction of a military court.

Referring to Brigadier Farrukh Bakhta Ali case, Advocate Raja said that the Supreme Court had declared in FB Ali Case that civilians can be tried in a military court after ensuring that fundamental rights of the accused are protected.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked that FB Ali was retired and a civilian at the time of the proceedings. On what grounds his court martial was conducted?

‘The Court declared that protection of fundamental rights was taken care of’, responded Salman Akram Raja, saying that Section 2D1 of the Army Act was considered in the trial and the court declared that the Army Act, introduced by a Presidential Ordinance was correct and the accused can file a review petition on the basis of fundamental rights’.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail remarked that in an Ordinance in 1968, a revenue officer was given the jurisdiction of a court but the high court declared the ordinance null and void after it was challenged.

The Court, however, adjourned the hearing till Monday, February 10.