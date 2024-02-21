Misuse of anti-biotics damages cattle’s health: Dr Jamshed

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) In a bid to tackle the rising threat of anti-biotic resistance in animals, Deputy Director of Livestock, Dr. Jamshed Akhtar issued a stern warning against the indiscriminate use of anti-biotic in livestock and poultry farming.

Highlighting the grave risks posed to animal health and production, Dr. Akhtar stressed the need for increased awareness among livestock farmers, veterinarians, and policymakers.

Jamshaid Akhtar stated “the Livestock Department is committed to playing its part in global efforts to control diseases in animals and poultry. However, the rampant misuse of antibiotics poses serious health issues for animals”.

Dr. Akhtar cautioned that resistance to antibiotics not only rendered them ineffective but also led to the proliferation of antibiotic-resistant bacteria while endangering both animal and human health.

Dr. Akhtar revealed that some livestock farmers self-medication to their animals and administer antibiotics without consulting veterinarians and thus exacerbate the problem.

Similarly, unlicensed animal healthcare providers also contribute to the misuse of antibiotics, fueling the emergence of resistant strains. To address this challenge, Dr. Akhtar stressed the importance of prudent antibiotic use, advising farmers to administer antibiotics in accordance with recommended dosages based on the weight of the animals.

He also suggested the completion of prescribed antibiotic courses and adherence to withdrawal periods to minimize the risk of antibiotic residues in meat and dairy products, which could otherwise pose a threat to human health.

He maintained that the Livestock Department was actively promoting awareness campaigns and educational initiatives to encourage responsible antibiotic usage among stakeholders.

Dr. Akhtar concluded by urging the livestock community to prioritize animal welfare and public health by adopting judicious antibiotic practices to safeguard against the looming threat of antibiotic resistance.