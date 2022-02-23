UrduPoint.com

Misuse Of Criminal Law Can Be Debated Instead Of Opposition: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2022 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said effective prevention of misuse of the criminal law could be debated instead of opposing its existence.

Fawad, in a tweet said, the defamation was dealt under the civil law but false accusation and ridiculing were the well-defined Islamic laws with strict recommended penalties for the violators.

Referring to the Surah Al-Nissa (The Women Chapter) of the Holy Qura'an, the minister said leveling false accusation against women had a penalty and there was no justification to say the criminal law was inappropriate.

