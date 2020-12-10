Misuse of power not to be tolerated, RPO warns officers

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan Thursday said that misuse of power by police officers would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken under check and balance policy of the department

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan Thursday said that misuse of power by police officers would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken under check and balance policy of the department.

Holding a police orderly room proceedings here, the RPO said that strict monitoring of the police officers was being ensured. He said that police officers involved in misuse of power and other illegal activities would face the consequences.

During the orderly room proceedings, a total of 53 police officials put their applications for removal of service confiscation orders including five inspectors, 21 sub inspectors, eight assistant sub inspectors, six head constables and 13 constables.

The RPO rejected 19 application of service confiscation while ordered to decrease duration of service confiscation of 21 officials.

He said that no one was above the law and strict accountability policy was being followed in the police department in order to improve the performance of the department.