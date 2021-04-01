Misuse of transformer, over Rs200000 recovery from ex Mepco LS ordered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Superintending Engineer Mepco Multan circle, Muhammad Munawar Khan has ordered recovery of Rs 280,000 from ex Line Superintendent over misuse of distribution transformer.

SE Multan circle has decided the case against ex LS Gulgasht subdivision Muhammad Zarar under Pakistan Wapda Employees A&D rules 1978.

The LS was punished after he found guilty of improper using 100 KVA distribution transformer.

The amount will be deducted from the pension of the LS concerned.

It's worth mentioning here that the LS concerned was sent on force retirement already.