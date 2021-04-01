UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Misuse Of Transformer, Over Rs200000 Recovery From Ex Mepco LS Ordered

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 07:30 PM

Misuse of transformer, over Rs200000 recovery from ex Mepco LS ordered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Superintending Engineer Mepco Multan circle, Muhammad Munawar Khan has ordered recovery of Rs 280,000 from ex Line Superintendent over misuse of distribution transformer.

SE Multan circle has decided the case against ex LS Gulgasht subdivision Muhammad Zarar under Pakistan Wapda Employees A&D rules 1978.

The LS was punished after he found guilty of improper using 100 KVA distribution transformer.

The amount will be deducted from the pension of the LS concerned.

It's worth mentioning here that the LS concerned was sent on force retirement already.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Circle From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler attends signing of commercial agreement ..

51 minutes ago

MFNCA hosts webinar titled ‘50 Years of Empowerm ..

1 hour ago

AQU hosts Jameela Al Qasimi to talk about her huma ..

1 hour ago

Emirates SkyCargo delivers 50 million doses of COV ..

1 hour ago

Oman reports 800 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.