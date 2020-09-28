UrduPoint.com
MIT Reforms Focused On Improving Healthcare Service In Public Sector: Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 08:34 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the government had introduced MTI (Medical Teaching Institutions) reforms in order to improve the standard of healthcare services in public sector at par with the private entities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the government had introduced MTI (Medical Teaching Institutions) reforms in order to improve the standard of healthcare services in public sector at par with the private entities.

Despite aimless protest against the MTI reforms, the government remained steadfast to provide quality health services to the patients and now a positive change was visible in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hospitals, he said during his visit to the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) here.

Earlier, the prime minister inaugurated the newly constructed state-of-the-art Surgical and Allied Services Block of LRH.

Imran Khan congratulated the hospital administration over the construction of new block on modern lines that would eventually provide quality round-the-clock medical and surgical facilities to the KP people.

He said some flaws were detected in the project's design at the initial stage, that were rectified. He remained in close contact with LRH chief Dr Nosherwan Burki to ensure quality work. He was glad to see quality construction of the new block along with its cleanliness, besides the standard treatment facilities being provided there, he added.

He cautioned the government servants of strict action for not performing their duty properly. The government, he said, had introduced the merit-policy in the public sector departments for rewarding hard workers and punishing the work shirkers.

Imran Khan cited the precedent of China that made rapid progress due to introduction of punishment and reward system, while the downfall of USSR (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics) started due to the weak merit system.

He said the nationalization of educational institutions and hospitals in 1970's adversely affected their performance.

"We have to end discrimination in the treatment of people visiting hospitals. There should not be separate treatment for the poor patients," he added.

The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital (SKMH), he said was supported by the people overwhelmingly due to the uniform medical and surgical services provided to the patients irrespective of their financial status. Despite annual loss of Rs 12 to 13 billion, the SKMH continued its services due to the financial support and trust of the people.

He said the NAMAL University was providing quality education to the students selected on merit, who got dignified jobs after graduation.

"We have introduced Health Cards which will promote competition in the government and private hospitals. Now the government hospitals will have to attract patients by improving their services and standards," he added.

