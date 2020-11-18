UrduPoint.com
Mitha Khan Hands Over Keys Of Ambulances To DHO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 11:15 PM

Balochistan Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development and Environment Mitha Khan Kakar on Wednesday said incumbent provincial government was paying special attention to improve services in government run hospitals for provision of health facilities to the masses

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development and Environment Mitha Khan Kakar on Wednesday said incumbent provincial government was paying special attention to improve services in government run hospitals for provision of health facilities to the masses.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony to hand over the keys of ambulances for Tehsil Garda Babar, Mina Bazaar, Gastoi, Kakar Khorasan Mardanzai and other remote areas to Zhob District Health Officer (DHO) Shehzada Babar.

On the occasion, DSM Mushtaq Ahmed and a large number of people were present.

The minister said that like other sectors, full measures are being taken for the promotion of health sector.

Ambulances were provided to respective hospitals of the district because Health is an important sector and no compromise will be made on it, he said adding that we will ensure the supply of medicines in all hospitals in order to improve facilities for patients.

Kakar said the provincial government did not believe in empty slogans but it believed in practical steps to improve health sector.

He said that the first priority of the government is Health Department aimed at to ensure quality treatments in respective areas adding that he would work day and night for the development of his constituency.

Mitha Khan ensured that he would play his role on every forum to solve the problems of the people.

