Mitha Khan pledges to provide health facilities to public in Zhob

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Mitha Khan Kakar on Monday said provincial government was taking practical measures to provide all basic facilities to masses at their doorsteps which was ignored from 3 decades.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the Gynae ward in Zhob's district headquarter hospital beside he also inspected its other branch and installation machines.

On the occasion, Medical Superintendent (MS) briefed the Minister about functional of the hospital, provision of treatment facilities to public and its requirements.

The Minister Mitha said it was our prime responsibility to provide all significant medical equipment to the hospital in order to ensure quality treatment of patients in the DHQ of Zhob, saying that it would be made exemplary hospital.

He said no compromise would be made on quality of health and education and no negligence could be tolerated in these sectors.

He also urged doctors and paramedical staffs to cooperate with provincial government for enhancing the capacity of government run hospitals.

He also advised the doctors and paramedical to ensure their attendance in the hospital.

"I believed in serving people and my door is always opened for people aimed to address their complaints", he said adding efforts were underway to fulfill their promises which had been done with public during general election in the province.