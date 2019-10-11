Mitha Khan praises efforts of PM to highlight Kashmir issue in world

Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Livestock Haji Mitha Khan Kakar on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has raised the Kashmir issue in a comprehensive manner at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and other International levels

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Livestock Haji Mitha Khan Kakar on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has raised the Kashmir issue in a comprehensive manner at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and other International levels.

Talking to APP, he regretted International Human Organization's silence over Kashmir cause, as the people including women, children and patients were suffering various difficulties for more than two months due to imposition of curfew by India.

He said Global Human Administrations should play their due role to eliminate prolong curfew from occupied Kashmir, saying Kashmiri people were not ready to accept further slavery of India.

He said Kashmir voice could not be suppressed by use of force and they had proved under prolong curfew and brutalities by India that Kashmir freedom struggling would not be halted through cruelties of India.

"People of Balochistan stand with Kashmiri people till their achievement of freedom", he said, adding they would not be left alone in their struggle for Kashmir freedom.

He said resolution of Kashmir issue in accordance with United Nation charter was extremely significant for peace in the region, saying Indian view point regarding Kashmir issue has been rejected by the world which is positive sign for Kashmir struggle.