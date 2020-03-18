UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mitha Khan Urges Livestock's Officials To Play Role For Dealing Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 10:57 PM

Mitha Khan urges Livestock's officials to play role for dealing coronavirus

Provincial Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Haji Mitha Khan Kakar on Wednesday stressed on Livestock and Environmental officials to keep in touch with the Health Department, Provincial Disaster Management Authority ( PDMA) and official of administrative of their own districts to deal with the coronavirus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Haji Mitha Khan Kakar on Wednesday stressed on Livestock and Environmental officials to keep in touch with the Health Department, Provincial Disaster Management Authority ( PDMA) and official of administrative of their own districts to deal with the coronavirus.

He expressed these views in his a video message, he said that livestock's senior doctor had played their key role to eradicate the Congo virus and other diseases in Balochistan.

The Minister hoped that now they would fulfill their duties to cooperate with local administrations and other relevant sectors to enhance timely guidance for public so that Balochista's people could be protected from the virus outbreak.

He also appealed people to follow precautionary measures against virus for saving their health from the virus in respective areas and the corona virus would be combated by preventive steps.

Related Topics

Balochistan Doctor Congo From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa University grants IP licence to Emirati st ..

15 minutes ago

Free mobile internet for families who have no home ..

45 minutes ago

White House Urges to Delay Elective Medical Proced ..

2 minutes ago

PTI leader calls for joint efforts to contain coro ..

2 minutes ago

Provincial Minister , DC discusses prevailing sit ..

2 minutes ago

US Suspends Evictions, Foreclosures Through April ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.