QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Haji Mitha Khan Kakar on Wednesday stressed on Livestock and Environmental officials to keep in touch with the Health Department, Provincial Disaster Management Authority ( PDMA) and official of administrative of their own districts to deal with the coronavirus.

He expressed these views in his a video message, he said that livestock's senior doctor had played their key role to eradicate the Congo virus and other diseases in Balochistan.

The Minister hoped that now they would fulfill their duties to cooperate with local administrations and other relevant sectors to enhance timely guidance for public so that Balochista's people could be protected from the virus outbreak.

He also appealed people to follow precautionary measures against virus for saving their health from the virus in respective areas and the corona virus would be combated by preventive steps.