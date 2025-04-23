Mithi: Illegal encroachments removed from City

Illegal encroachments across various parts of Mithi city were cleared on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Abdul Haleem Jagirani

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Illegal encroachments across various parts of Mithi city were cleared on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Abdul Haleem Jagirani.

According to details provided by the district information department, the operation was carried out under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Mithi Captain (R) Fareed Hanif.

The drive targeted unauthorized occupations in different areas including Kashmir Chowk, Civil Hospital and Boys Degree College.

Illegally placed cabins, stalls and roadside hotels were removed to clear the roads and ensure smooth traffic flow.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Fareed Hanif warned that strict action would be taken against those involved in illegal encroachments. “Anyone found obstructing roads through unlawful occupation will face legal proceedings,” he stated.

Officials from the police and the Mithi Municipal Committee were also present during the operation.