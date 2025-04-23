Mithi: Illegal Encroachments Removed From City
Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2025 | 09:38 PM
Illegal encroachments across various parts of Mithi city were cleared on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Abdul Haleem Jagirani
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Illegal encroachments across various parts of Mithi city were cleared on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Abdul Haleem Jagirani.
According to details provided by the district information department, the operation was carried out under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Mithi Captain (R) Fareed Hanif.
The drive targeted unauthorized occupations in different areas including Kashmir Chowk, Civil Hospital and Boys Degree College.
Illegally placed cabins, stalls and roadside hotels were removed to clear the roads and ensure smooth traffic flow.
Speaking on the occasion, AC Fareed Hanif warned that strict action would be taken against those involved in illegal encroachments. “Anyone found obstructing roads through unlawful occupation will face legal proceedings,” he stated.
Officials from the police and the Mithi Municipal Committee were also present during the operation.
Recent Stories
CM to soon inaugurate Central Food Laboratory at Hayatabad: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's ..
Minister Salik, Ambassador Farooq discuss bilateral ties, employment opportuniti ..
ATC indicts PTI leaders in protest case against PTI's founder disqualification
SMIIC Secretary General calls on PNAC chief to bolster Halal Standards implement ..
Pakistani scientists develop a breed of chicken that lays 200 eggs per year
KP assembly passes RTI Amendment Bill
WASA completes water treatment plant
Mithi: Illegal encroachments removed from City
Trump's administration moves to ban artificial food dyes
Bar councils' elections be held on time:Federal Minister for Law and Justice Sen ..
Ambassador Hayat, DDG EU Home Affairs discuss Pak-EU engagement on migration & m ..
DC Kohat meets medical students, emphasizes service to humanity
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM to soon inaugurate Central Food Laboratory at Hayatabad: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Minister for Food, ..4 minutes ago
-
Minister Salik, Ambassador Farooq discuss bilateral ties, employment opportunities for Pakistanis in ..9 minutes ago
-
ATC indicts PTI leaders in protest case against PTI's founder disqualification9 minutes ago
-
SMIIC Secretary General calls on PNAC chief to bolster Halal Standards implementation in Pakistan10 minutes ago
-
Pakistani scientists develop a breed of chicken that lays 200 eggs per year9 minutes ago
-
KP assembly passes RTI Amendment Bill3 minutes ago
-
WASA completes water treatment plant3 minutes ago
-
Mithi: Illegal encroachments removed from City3 minutes ago
-
Bar councils' elections be held on time:Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tar ..3 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat meets medical students, emphasizes service to humanity9 minutes ago
-
Chiniot Police crack down on dacoit gang, recover stolen goods worth millions9 minutes ago
-
GRF chief, SSUET Chancellor discuss collaborative opportunities9 minutes ago