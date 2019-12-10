Mithi Police Arrest 2 Drug Peddlers
Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 09:21 PM
The Mithi Police in its ongoing drive against narcotics and criminals, on Tuesday arrested two drug peddlers with opium, Gutkaa and a motorcycle
The incharge CIA Police Tharparkar, on a tip-off, raided a place in the limits of Mithi Police station and arrested narcotics seller Abdul Razaque Loond and recovered 150 Gram opium and a non-registered motorbike from him.
The police in another drive arrested drug peddler Jay Lohano with over 400 packets of Indian Gutkaa.