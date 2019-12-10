UrduPoint.com
Mithi Police Arrest 2 Drug Peddlers

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 09:21 PM

Mithi Police arrest 2 drug peddlers

The Mithi Police in its ongoing drive against narcotics and criminals, on Tuesday arrested two drug peddlers with opium, Gutkaa and a motorcycle

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :The Mithi Police in its ongoing drive against narcotics and criminals, on Tuesday arrested two drug peddlers with opium, Gutkaa and a motorcycle.

The incharge CIA Police Tharparkar, on a tip-off, raided a place in the limits of Mithi Police station and arrested narcotics seller Abdul Razaque Loond and recovered 150 Gram opium and a non-registered motorbike from him.

The police in another drive arrested drug peddler Jay Lohano with over 400 packets of Indian Gutkaa.

