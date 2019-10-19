Mithi Police Arrests 3 Drug Peddlers
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 07:59 PM
Tharparkar police in its continued drive against drug sellers and criminals on Saturday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered illicit liquor from their possession
According to details, police on a tip off, conducted a raid on liquor factory and arrested three drug pushers Chaanglo s/o kastoro Meghwar, Ramesh s/o Menotal Meghwar and Talok chand s/o Mahro Meghwar and recovered 530 litres illicit liquor.
Police station Daano Dhaandal registered a case under the Narcotics Act.