Mithi police arrests 3 drug peddlers

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) : Tharparkar police in its continued drive against drug sellers and criminals on Saturday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered illicit liquor from their possession.

According to details, police on a tip off, conducted a raid on liquor factory and arrested three drug pushers Chaanglo s/o kastoro Meghwar, Ramesh s/o Menotal Meghwar and Talok chand s/o Mahro Meghwar and recovered 530 litres illicit liquor.

Police station Daano Dhaandal registered a case under the Narcotics Act.