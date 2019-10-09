UrduPoint.com
Mithi Police Arrests Drug Pusher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 01:20 PM

Mithi police arrests drug pusher

Police in an special crackdown against drug peddlers and criminals on Monday arrested a accused Ameet Maheshwari

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Police in an special crackdown against drug peddlers and criminals on Monday arrested a accused Ameet Maheshwari.

According to details, police team led by SHO Chachhro Police Station conducted a raid and nabbed a drug pusher Ameet Meheshwari resident of Kantio village.

police recovered 10290 packets of contraband Gutka from the possession of accused and registered a case under the Narcotics control Act at Chhachhro police station.

