Mithi police arrests drug pusher

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Police in an special crackdown against drug peddlers and criminals on Monday arrested a accused Ameet Maheshwari.

According to details, police team led by SHO Chachhro Police Station conducted a raid and nabbed a drug pusher Ameet Meheshwari resident of Kantio village.

police recovered 10290 packets of contraband Gutka from the possession of accused and registered a case under the Narcotics control Act at Chhachhro police station.