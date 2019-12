Police in a move against narcotics and criminals on Wednesday arrested 2 persons

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) : Police in a move against narcotics and criminals on Wednesday arrested 2 persons. According to details CIA Tharparkar acting on a tip off raided near Diplo Town and arrested a drug peddler Rai Singh Thaakur and recovered 65 liters illicit liquor from his possession.

While in a separate bid against crime, police arrested a criminal Sorto Thaakur and recovered one unlicensed gun and 15 cartridges of 12 Boer from his possession, Police have registered cases against both persons.