Mithi Police Seize 100 Liters Liquor, Gutkaa Arrest 2 Drug Peddlers
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 09:16 PM
Police in a bid against narcotics on Tuesday seized 100 liters illicit liquor,105 safina gutka and arrested 2 drug peddlers
According to details on the directive of SSP Tharparkar Abdullah Ahmed, SHO Diplo with his team, in a continued drive against crime and narcotics arrested drug seller sanjlaa s/o chandi Ram and recovered 106 safina gutkaa from his possesion.
while SHO islamkot in another drive arrested a drug pusher Noor Ahmed khaskheli and recovered 100 liters illicit liquor from his possession.police have registered cases against both persons.