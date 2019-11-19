Mithi Police seize 100 liters liquor, Gutkaa arrest 2 drug peddlers

Police in a bid against narcotics on Tuesday seized 100 liters illicit liquor,105 safina gutka and arrested 2 drug peddlers

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) : Police in a bid against narcotics on Tuesday seized 100 liters illicit liquor,105 safina gutka and arrested 2 drug peddlers.

According to details on the directive of SSP Tharparkar Abdullah Ahmed, SHO Diplo with his team, in a continued drive against crime and narcotics arrested drug seller sanjlaa s/o chandi Ram and recovered 106 safina gutkaa from his possesion.

while SHO islamkot in another drive arrested a drug pusher Noor Ahmed khaskheli and recovered 100 liters illicit liquor from his possession.police have registered cases against both persons.