Mithi: Rally held to mark Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir, condemns Indian atrocities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Social Welfare Department Tharparkar organized a rally from National Bank Mithi to Kashmir Chowk in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The Social Welfare Department Tharparkar organized a rally from National Bank Mithi to Kashmir Chowk in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir on Monday. The rally was jointly led by Additional Deputy Commissioner-I (ADC-I) Tharparkar Riaz Ahmed Shaikh, ADC-II Muhammad Usman Khaskheli, Chairman Municipal Committee Mithi Manoj Kumar Malani, DHO Dr. Lekhraj Sarangani, Deputy Director Social Welfare Khinraj and others.

Addressing the participants at the end of the rally, ADC-I Riaz Ahmad Sheikh condemned the atrocities committed on the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He stated that on this day, India illegally revoked the autonomous status of occupied Kashmir and integrated it as part of its territory, and this day was observed as Black Day.

He emphasized that India should implement the United Nations resolutions and grant the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination.

He demanded that Kashmiris be given the right to live according to their wishes and assured that we will continue to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people at every international forum.

Addressing the rally participants, DHO Dr. Lekhraj Sarangani expressed deep regret and condemnation that India has stubbornly refused to implement the UN resolutions for many years. He asserted that we would continue to raise their voice against the oppression of the Kashmiri people at every forum.

ADC-II Muhammad Usman Khaskheli, Chairman of the Municipal Committee Dr. Manoj Kumar Malani and others also condemned the ongoing Indian atrocities on Kashmiris in their speeches, expressing strong solidarity with the Kashmiri people. The rally was attended by a large number of civil society members, government officials, citizens, teachers, students and journalists.