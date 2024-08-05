Mithi: Rally Held To Mark Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir, Condemns Indian Atrocities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2024 | 06:39 PM
The Social Welfare Department Tharparkar organized a rally from National Bank Mithi to Kashmir Chowk in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir on Monday
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The Social Welfare Department Tharparkar organized a rally from National Bank Mithi to Kashmir Chowk in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir on Monday. The rally was jointly led by Additional Deputy Commissioner-I (ADC-I) Tharparkar Riaz Ahmed Shaikh, ADC-II Muhammad Usman Khaskheli, Chairman Municipal Committee Mithi Manoj Kumar Malani, DHO Dr. Lekhraj Sarangani, Deputy Director Social Welfare Khinraj and others.
Addressing the participants at the end of the rally, ADC-I Riaz Ahmad Sheikh condemned the atrocities committed on the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He stated that on this day, India illegally revoked the autonomous status of occupied Kashmir and integrated it as part of its territory, and this day was observed as Black Day.
He emphasized that India should implement the United Nations resolutions and grant the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination.
He demanded that Kashmiris be given the right to live according to their wishes and assured that we will continue to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people at every international forum.
Addressing the rally participants, DHO Dr. Lekhraj Sarangani expressed deep regret and condemnation that India has stubbornly refused to implement the UN resolutions for many years. He asserted that we would continue to raise their voice against the oppression of the Kashmiri people at every forum.
ADC-II Muhammad Usman Khaskheli, Chairman of the Municipal Committee Dr. Manoj Kumar Malani and others also condemned the ongoing Indian atrocities on Kashmiris in their speeches, expressing strong solidarity with the Kashmiri people. The rally was attended by a large number of civil society members, government officials, citizens, teachers, students and journalists.
Recent Stories
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR
SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three killed in road accident25 minutes ago
-
Talks with JI to resume tomorrow:Tarar8 hours ago
-
Dr Shahid's son arrested, admits plot to kill father8 hours ago
-
Govt team starts negotiation with JI9 hours ago
-
Police arrest gang member, recover stolen generator9 hours ago
-
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)9 hours ago
-
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki10 hours ago
-
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II10 hours ago
-
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon10 hours ago
-
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises Transformative Change ..11 hours ago
-
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets of Peshawar10 hours ago
-
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal10 hours ago