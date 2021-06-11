UrduPoint.com
Mix Reaction Of People On Fiscal Budget 2021-22 In Hazara

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 07:15 PM

Mix reaction of people on fiscal budget 2021-22 in Hazara

The people of Hazara division gave mixed reaction on the announcement of Federal Budget 2021-22 on Friday but the federal government employees appreciated a 10 percent raise in their salary and pension in the budget

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The people of Hazara division gave mixed reaction on the announcement of Federal Budget 2021-22 on Friday but the federal government employees appreciated a 10 percent raise in their salary and pension in the budget.

People appreciated the size of the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for 2021-22 which was Rs964 billion and allocations for different sectors.

Traders talking to APP appreciated the tax reduction and said that it will increase the opportunities for them to set up new businesses and reduce the price of the products for end users.

People also appreciated allocations for Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, which would provide cash to 12 million poor people across the country.

A former resident of merged areas of FATA Rahim Wazir said that he was happy for the allocation of 47 billion rupees for relief and rehabilitation and development for 10 years development plan and hoped that these measures would bring these districts in the mainstream.

