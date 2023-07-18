Open Menu

Miyawaki Afforestation Set Up At Kaleem Shaheed Park

Published July 18, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :A Miyawaki afforestation has been set up over six canal land of Kaleem Shaheed Park, Narrwara Road here on Tuesday.

About 7,000 saplings have been planted in the afforestation by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA).

Commissioner Silwat Saeed with Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar inaugurated the Miyawaki afforestation by planting saplings.

PHA Director General Zamir Hussain, Directors Chaudhary Khalid, Zaheer Ahmed, Hassan Ahmed and people from civil society were also present.

The commissioner said the monsoon plantation had been formally launched in the division and the forest department had been directed for plantation in its forests.

PHA Director General Zamir Hissain said the PHA had set a target of planting 80,000 saplingsalongside roads and other places.

