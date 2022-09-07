UrduPoint.com

Miyawaki Forest Developed In 25 Government Schools In Khanewal

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Miyawaki forest developed in 25 government schools in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Miyawaki Forest is being developed in 25 schools of district Khanewal to address climate change.

Talking to students and teachers, Iftikhar Sherazi said that urban forests were of vital importance. The concept of Miyawaki forest was a good step to address the burning issue of climate change.

He also stressed upon students and teachers to take care of the plants.

Following instruction from the Punjab government, Initially 350 plants are being installed in each school. Miyawaki forest is installed at five marla in each school. Deputy Commissioner Umar Iftikhar Sherazi planted trees at Government Model High School.

Assistant Commissioner Saif Ullah Javed, Chief Executive Officer Suhaib Ammar and some officials were also present.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Khanewal From Government

Recent Stories

Cotton prices go historic high of Rs20,000 per mau ..

Cotton prices go historic high of Rs20,000 per maund

3 minutes ago
 18 more people die as floods wreak havoc in Pakist ..

18 more people die as floods wreak havoc in Pakistan: NDMA

13 minutes ago
 Neither meant to threaten lady judge nor could he ..

Neither meant to threaten lady judge nor could he think of it: Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Rizwan displaces Babar as No. 1 T20I batter in ICC ..

Rizwan displaces Babar as No. 1 T20I batter in ICC men's rankings

3 hours ago
 Rescue, relief efforts continue in flood-affected ..

Rescue, relief efforts continue in flood-affected areas

3 hours ago
 Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.