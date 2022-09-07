Miyawaki forest developed in 25 government schools in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Miyawaki Forest is being developed in 25 schools of district Khanewal to address climate change.

Talking to students and teachers, Iftikhar Sherazi said that urban forests were of vital importance. The concept of Miyawaki forest was a good step to address the burning issue of climate change.

He also stressed upon students and teachers to take care of the plants.

Following instruction from the Punjab government, Initially 350 plants are being installed in each school. Miyawaki forest is installed at five marla in each school. Deputy Commissioner Umar Iftikhar Sherazi planted trees at Government Model High School.

Assistant Commissioner Saif Ullah Javed, Chief Executive Officer Suhaib Ammar and some officials were also present.