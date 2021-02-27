Miyawaki forest is absolute need to cope with environmental pollution: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Saturday said that Miyawaki forest is need of the hour to cope with environmental pollution

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Saturday said that Miyawaki forest is need of the hour to cope with environmental pollution.

Karachi is densely populated city and badly needs plantation and the forest would not only increase oxygen but would also increase beauty of Karachi, the Administrator passed these remarks while signing Memorandum of understanding between Karachi Metropolitan and NED University of Engineering and Technology.

Director General Parks Taha Saleem, Vice Chancellor NED University of Engineering and Technology Hashmat Lodhi, Registrar NED University of Engineering and Technology, Director Parks Junaid Khan and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator said that NED University would plant 300 miyawaki forest which would increase beauty of Karachi.

He said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is taking all-out measures to make the city green.

He also asked other government institutions to come up and work for the city.

The Administrator said that taking care of trees is equally important along with plantation.

Ahmed said that we all should play our due role to make the city beautiful by planting trees at our offices, homes and other places.

Chancellor NED University of Engineering and Technology Hashmat Lodhi said that the varsity is with KMC in plantation campaign and its thousands of students are ready to work.