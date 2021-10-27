Miyawaki forest projects to help reduce pollution

After the successful experiment of a Miyawaki forest project near Rialto Chowk on Murree Road, more such projects are being envisaged in the city to overcome the adverse impact of pollution caused by vehicular traffic and industrial emissions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :After the successful experiment of a Miyawaki forest project near Rialto Chowk on Murree Road, more such projects are being envisaged in the city to overcome the adverse impact of pollution caused by vehicular traffic and industrial emissions.

According to Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), the authority would grow more Miyawaki forests in the city.

He informed that a Miyawaki forest was grown at three acre land and nearly 8500 local plants were grown in April this year at Rialto Park and the area had been turned into an urban forest.

The RDA and the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) were planning to grow more Miyawaki forests on thousands of acres of barren and uncultivated lands under Prime Minister Imran Khan's "Clean and Green Pakistan Project".

The Chairman said that all saplings planted at Rialto Chowk have grown 12 to 14 feet tall and the project remained 100 per cent successful which has encouraged them to plant more trees.

"Therefore, more Miyawaki forests would be grown under the urban plantation project, he said adding, trees would be planted on all roads including Murree Road, Rawal Road, Saidpur Road and Double Road Shamsabad," he said.

According to Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority, Asif Mehmood during the ongoing monsoon tree-planting campaign, a record number of lush green, fruit and flower-bearing plants had been planted in all 55 amusement parks and recreational places in the district.

He informed that the educational institutions and students were also planting saplings in parks. "The leveling of the land for Miyawaki forests has also been started. It will be grown on unused state-own barren land in Rawalpindi," he said.