UrduPoint.com

Miyawaki Forest Projects To Help Reduce Pollution

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 10:24 PM

Miyawaki forest projects to help reduce pollution

After the successful experiment of a Miyawaki forest project near Rialto Chowk on Murree Road, more such projects are being envisaged in the city to overcome the adverse impact of pollution caused by vehicular traffic and industrial emissions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :After the successful experiment of a Miyawaki forest project near Rialto Chowk on Murree Road, more such projects are being envisaged in the city to overcome the adverse impact of pollution caused by vehicular traffic and industrial emissions.

According to Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), the authority would grow more Miyawaki forests in the city.

He informed that a Miyawaki forest was grown at three acre land and nearly 8500 local plants were grown in April this year at Rialto Park and the area had been turned into an urban forest.

The RDA and the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) were planning to grow more Miyawaki forests on thousands of acres of barren and uncultivated lands under Prime Minister Imran Khan's "Clean and Green Pakistan Project".

The Chairman said that all saplings planted at Rialto Chowk have grown 12 to 14 feet tall and the project remained 100 per cent successful which has encouraged them to plant more trees.

"Therefore, more Miyawaki forests would be grown under the urban plantation project, he said adding, trees would be planted on all roads including Murree Road, Rawal Road, Saidpur Road and Double Road Shamsabad," he said.

According to Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority, Asif Mehmood during the ongoing monsoon tree-planting campaign, a record number of lush green, fruit and flower-bearing plants had been planted in all 55 amusement parks and recreational places in the district.

He informed that the educational institutions and students were also planting saplings in parks. "The leveling of the land for Miyawaki forests has also been started. It will be grown on unused state-own barren land in Rawalpindi," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Murree Road Traffic Saidpur Rawalpindi April All

Recent Stories

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.1 million i ..

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.1 million in the first nine months of 202 ..

10 minutes ago
 World Stroke Day: SEHA gives new hope to stroke pa ..

World Stroke Day: SEHA gives new hope to stroke patients

10 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation with Speaker of South Korean Na ..

25 minutes ago
 Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable ..

Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable socio-economic development, b ..

36 minutes ago
 Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Seaso ..

Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Season 2 with star-studded line-up

40 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler visits pavilions of UAE, Australia, Fran ..

UAQ Ruler visits pavilions of UAE, Australia, France, Slovakia at Expo 2020 Duba ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.