Miyawaki Forest to be developed in 258 govt schools in south Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :In a bold move to counter the looming threats of climate change and offer a verdant sanctuary for students, the Department of school education South Punjab has unveiled plans to cultivate Miyawaki forests in 258 government schools.

The pioneering endeavor, designed to tackle tree scarcity and forge a resilient ecosystem, enters its second phase with 258 selected schools slated to embrace the transformation.

The inaugural planting of the Miyawaki forests is set to unfurl on August 16 (Wednesday) in a gala event at the Government High School Jamia Uloom New Multan. Notable dignitaries including the Secretary of School Education South Punjab, Rana Salim Ahmad Khan, and Secretary of Forests South Punjab, Sarfraz Ahmed, are poised to inaugurate the ambitious campaign. The concerted effort will usher in the growth of Miyawaki forests alongside the monsoon planting season, said official source.

The innovative Miyawaki technique promises to usher in forests with a swiftness and density as it is 10 times faster and 30 times thicker, compared to natural forests. Secretary Rana Salim Ahmad Khan underscored the urgency of the initiative, revealing Pakistan's fifth-ranking status among nations bearing the brunt of climate change ramifications. Tackling this dilemma becomes the cornerstone of preserving both the present and the posterity.

Secretary Khan further emphasized that metropolises and densely populated zones, often marred by pollution and a dearth of greenery, would get immense benefits from the Miyawaki Forests. Planting Miyawaki forest is a good idea. It will make cities better and give use cleaner air to breathe. The new forests give us hope for better future, he maintained.