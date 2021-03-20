Miyawaki forest to be established at five different places in city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Divisional administration has decided to establish 'Miyawaki forest' at five different places of Multan city to reduce city's increasing temperature.

Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood gave approval to set up the forest at a cost of Rs 31.28 million whereas the tenders advertisement has also been prepared to make the forest and uploaded on website.

While talking about Miyawaki forest, Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood informed that five city sites where these forest to be established included Khagi ground at a cost of Rs 5.8 million, Muslim colony park at a cost of Rs 2.45 million, old mosque ground forest at a cost of Rs 8.2, pigeon market park at a cost of Rs 8.

2 and Miyawaki forest at Linear park opposite general bus stand will be made at a cost of Rs 6.63 million.

He said that Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has been given task regarding it.

The prepared trees and fruit trees will be planted at Miyawaki forest.

The maximum saplings could be planted at minimum place into the Miyawaki forest.

Javed Akhtar said that it would take three years and complete model of forest will be made.

He informed that the trees planted through Miyawaki way will grow speedily and also generated 30 percent extra oxygen as compare to other trees.

He said that the Miyawaki forests will work like lungs for the city and it would also help to reduce temperature along with pollution.