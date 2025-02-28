Miyawaki forest with 10,000 plants inaugurated at Sindh University

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) A Miyawaki forest covering 10,000 plants was established on 36,000 square feet of land at Hyder Bux Pavilion, University of Sindh, Jamshoro, on Friday.

The Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalil-Ur-Rehman Khoumbhati inaugurated the Miyawaki Forest amid a large gathering of faculty members, officers, employees and students. As many as 700 saplings were planted on the very first day of the plantation drive.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Khalil-Ur-Rehman Khoumbhati said that the monsoon plantation campaign had been formally launched, with a target of planting 10,000 saplings at the university in collaboration with the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL).

He added that at least six-foot-tall shade trees were being planted this season, with a survival rate exceeding 90%. He also highlighted that along with tree plantation, urban beautification measures were contributing significantly to environmental improvement.

“The Miyawaki forest will enhance the university’s beauty and improve the environment,” he stated and added that under the agreement with OGDCL, Rs. 1 million had been allocated for the plantation of over 10,000 saplings at Hyder Bux Pavilion.

According to the University spokesperson, earlier, the Convener of the Plantation & Beautification Committee and Director of the Institute of Plant Sciences Professor Dr. Rabia Memon briefed the Vice-Chancellor about the objectives of the Miyawaki Forest.

She explained that the Miyawaki method, developed by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki in 1970 was a proven technique for growing dense and fast-growing forests.

“This method allows trees to grow 10 times faster, 30 times denser and become self-sustaining within a few years,” she said and added that instead of planting trees in rows, various species were planted together in layers, replicating a natural forest ecosystem.

A variety of trees including neem, sukhchain, terminalia, gulmohar (Delonix regia), moringa (Moringa oleifera), China rose, euphorbia and ziziphus have been planted in the Miyawaki Forest.

The event was attended by former Vice-Chancellor Professor (Emeritus) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, Registrar Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko, Dr. Hakim Ali Mahesar, Dr Imamuddin Khoso, faculty members and several others.