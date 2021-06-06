UrduPoint.com
'Miyawaki' Forests & Aggressive Plantation To Help Fight Pollution: VC PHA

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 02:40 PM

'Miyawaki' forests & aggressive plantation to help fight pollution: VC PHA

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :'Miyawaki' urban forests and aggressive plantation campaigns in Rawalpindi city areas would help fight pollution said Vice Chairman, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Malik Abid Hussain.

Talking to APP he said, the authority has planted eight 'Miyawaki' Urban Forests in Rawalpindi city. Nearly 25,000 saplings have also been planted in different areas of the city under this year's spring plantation drive while further plantation is still going on, he added.

In addition to ensuring the protection of existing natural forests, extensive measures were being taken to plant forests with human hands, he added.

Abid Hussain informed that PHA tries to involve citizens to actively participate in planting trees during plantation campaigns.

Women were being made aware of the multiple benefits of growing plants inside and around their homes and how can they lessen their kitchen expenditure by developing kitchen gardening coupled with help in elimination of environmental pollution, he added.

He said kitchen gardening provided every home fresh vegetables, which could significantly reduce kitchen costs and also bring down the rates of daily used vegetables in open markets.

He said that the proportion of forests as compared to the population of our country was very low and in the past, the protection of forests was neglected due to which the forest area kept shrinking instead of increasing.

"We will protect the forests as well as promote the 'Miyawaki' forests in which the role of citizens is very important," he maintained.

Abid Hussain said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's full focus on global warming and environmental pollution is a reflection of the thinking of a true leader.

He said, the hectic efforts being made by the authorities concerned as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to grow more and more plants.

He said that PHA Rawalpindi is working very hard, day and night to make these efforts 100% successful in its jurisdiction.

/395

