UrduPoint.com

Miyawaki Urban Forest Method Being Used To Enhance Greenery In City: Malik Abid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 02:20 PM

Miyawaki urban forest method being used to enhance greenery in city: Malik Abid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Vice Chairman, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Malik Abid on Sunday said that PHA was using Miyawaki urban method to enhance greenery in city areas.

He said that the initiative taken by the government on the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan was to improve the environment and to create a safe and healthy environment for the future generations.

He informed that several Miyawaki mini urban forests were grown in Rawalpindi like a number of such projects which were also developed in different districts of the province.

Thousands of saplings were planted on small piece of land, he said adding, local plants were being promoted under Miyawaki urban forest project.

The VC said that the urban forests also help ensure food availability for the birds. The Miyawaki urban forest projects were the incumbent government's gift for the citizens and they would be able to live in a clean and healthy environment, adding, past regimes could not launch such projects which were need of the hour due to environmental pollution.

He said that in the light of the directives of the government of Pakistan and Punjab, all resources were being utilized to make the city clean and green.

The authority, working under the chairmanship of Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman PHA Rawalpindi Asif Mehmood, was striving to make the city more beautiful and providing the best tourism and recreational facilities to the citizens, he added.

He informed that Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab Asif Mahmood had directed the authorities concerned to replace all the plants damaged due to protest a few days ago within shortest possible time frame.

He said that a large number of expensive plants on the centre median strip on Murree Road planted by the PHA were severely damaged.

From Liaquat Bagh to Benazir Bhutto General Hospital, the median strip was beautified and a large number of expensive plants were grown that were taken care on daily basis , he added.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Protest Benazir Bhutto Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Murree Road Rawalpindi Bagh Sunday All Government Best Mini

Recent Stories

New Zealand Vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World C ..

New Zealand Vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 40 NZ Vs AFG Liv ..

36 minutes ago
 UAE President issues Personal Status Law for non-M ..

UAE President issues Personal Status Law for non-Muslims in Abu Dhabi

43 minutes ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting residence ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting residence of Iraqi Prime Minister ‎

58 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler allocates AED4.5 million to support ..

Sharjah Ruler allocates AED4.5 million to support publishing houses participatin ..

58 minutes ago
 Sultan Al Jaber visits pavilions of Austria, US an ..

Sultan Al Jaber visits pavilions of Austria, US and Kuwait at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 President issues Federal Decrees on National Emerg ..

President issues Federal Decrees on National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Mana ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.