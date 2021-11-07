Miyawaki urban forest method being used to enhance greenery in city: Malik Abid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Vice Chairman, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Malik Abid on Sunday said that PHA was using Miyawaki urban method to enhance greenery in city areas.

He said that the initiative taken by the government on the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan was to improve the environment and to create a safe and healthy environment for the future generations.

He informed that several Miyawaki mini urban forests were grown in Rawalpindi like a number of such projects which were also developed in different districts of the province.

Thousands of saplings were planted on small piece of land, he said adding, local plants were being promoted under Miyawaki urban forest project.

The VC said that the urban forests also help ensure food availability for the birds. The Miyawaki urban forest projects were the incumbent government's gift for the citizens and they would be able to live in a clean and healthy environment, adding, past regimes could not launch such projects which were need of the hour due to environmental pollution.

He said that in the light of the directives of the government of Pakistan and Punjab, all resources were being utilized to make the city clean and green.

The authority, working under the chairmanship of Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman PHA Rawalpindi Asif Mehmood, was striving to make the city more beautiful and providing the best tourism and recreational facilities to the citizens, he added.

He informed that Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab Asif Mahmood had directed the authorities concerned to replace all the plants damaged due to protest a few days ago within shortest possible time frame.

He said that a large number of expensive plants on the centre median strip on Murree Road planted by the PHA were severely damaged.

From Liaquat Bagh to Benazir Bhutto General Hospital, the median strip was beautified and a large number of expensive plants were grown that were taken care on daily basis , he added.

