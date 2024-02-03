Open Menu

MJAH Backs PML-N Candidates In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2024 | 01:50 PM

MJAH backs PML-N candidates in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) The Markazi Jamiat-e-Ahle Hadees has announced support to two candidates of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) for PP 73 and 76 Constituencies in Sargodha district.

According to a spokesman for the Markazi Jamiat-e-Ahle Hadees , Provincial Chairman political affairs Markazi Jamiat-e-Ahle Hadees Punjab Syed Sabtain Shah Naqvi along with Divisional Chairman political matters Sargodha Ameer Afzal Awan, met the PML-N candidate for PP-73 Sultan Ali Ranjha and PP-76 Maher Ghulam Dastgheer Khan Lak during their visit to Bhalwal tehsil.

During the meeting, Syed Sabtain Shah Naqvi and Ameer Afzal Awan promised cooperation to Sultan Ali Ranjha and Maher Ghulam Dastgheer Khan Lak, after which their position in the constituency became more stable.

Both PML-N candidates thanked them for their support.

Related Topics

Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Visit Sargodha Bhalwal PP-73 PP-76

Recent Stories

Imran claims he was offered deal to stay silent fo ..

Imran claims he was offered deal to stay silent for three years

18 minutes ago
 ECP completes all arrangements for general electio ..

ECP completes all arrangements for general elections

57 minutes ago
 Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bush ..

Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bushra marriage case

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over inva ..

Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over invasion can proceed

14 hours ago
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO ..

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO over conniving in electricity ..

14 hours ago
 Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of kil ..

Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of killing journalist

14 hours ago
 Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area

Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area

14 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logic ..

15 hours ago
 NCSW seminar demands women's political participati ..

NCSW seminar demands women's political participation in elections

15 hours ago
 Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN

Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan