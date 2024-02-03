MJAH backs PML-N candidates in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) The Markazi Jamiat-e-Ahle Hadees has announced support to two candidates of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) for PP 73 and 76 Constituencies in Sargodha district.

According to a spokesman for the Markazi Jamiat-e-Ahle Hadees , Provincial Chairman political affairs Markazi Jamiat-e-Ahle Hadees Punjab Syed Sabtain Shah Naqvi along with Divisional Chairman political matters Sargodha Ameer Afzal Awan, met the PML-N candidate for PP-73 Sultan Ali Ranjha and PP-76 Maher Ghulam Dastgheer Khan Lak during their visit to Bhalwal tehsil.

During the meeting, Syed Sabtain Shah Naqvi and Ameer Afzal Awan promised cooperation to Sultan Ali Ranjha and Maher Ghulam Dastgheer Khan Lak, after which their position in the constituency became more stable.

Both PML-N candidates thanked them for their support.