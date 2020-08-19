MKM chairperson strongly condemned assault on two Muslim farmers by Hindu extremist in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Khawateen Markaz (MKM), a constituent of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, has strongly condemned the assault on two Muslim farmers by Hindu extremists in Reasi district, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC leader and the MKM Chairperson, Yasmeen Raja, in a statement in Srinagar said RSS-BJP communal mindset was targeting Muslims in Jammu region and the Indian police and army authorities were backing such extremists in several districts of Jammu.

She condemned the sacrilegious remarks by a Hindu priest, Satpal Sharma, against the Holy Prophet (PBUH). She said the priest intentionally uploaded the video containing the blasphemous remarks to stoke communal tension and pave way for unleashing of the massacre of Kashmiri Muslims in under the guise of communal riots in the occupied territory.

She demanded death punishment to the blasphemer.

Yasmeen Raja paid rich tributes to the three youth martyred by Indian troops in Kreeri area of Baramulla district and condoled with their families.

She expressed solidarity with the families of three labourers of Rajouri who were killed by Indian troops in a fake encounter in Shopian last month. She urged the UN and world human rights bodies including the Amnesty International to take notice of such incidents of extrajudicial killings of innocent Kashmiris.

She said Indian brutalities would not be able to stop the Kashmiris from carrying forward their just struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

Yasmeen Raja also expressed gratitude on behalf of the people of Jammu and Kashmir to the government of Pakistan for continuously extending its moral, political and diplomatic support to the oppressed Kashmiris.