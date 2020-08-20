UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ML-1 Completion To Reduce Lahore-Karachi Journey Time To 6 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 07:13 PM

ML-1 completion to reduce Lahore-Karachi journey time to 6 hours

After completion of the Main Line-1 (ML-1) project, trains would complete their journey from Lahore to Karachi in six hours and from Rawalpindi to Karachi in 8 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :After completion of the Main Line-1 (ML-1) project, trains would complete their journey from Lahore to Karachi in six hours and from Rawalpindi to Karachi in 8 hours.

A spokesperson for Pakistan Railways (PR) told APP on Thursday that after completion of the project, the trains could run at 160 km/hour speed. It would reduce the travel time and enhance passengers' safety, he added.

The Pakistan Railways has signed the ML-1 project worth US$6.8 billion with the Chinese government and its completion would be a great success of the government, he said adding that the project would not only modernise the track but also create thousands of jobs for skilled workers and boost industrialisation in the country.

The project would provide better travel and freight facilities to citizens, he added.

The PR spokesperson said that 90 per cent of total cost of the project, would be borne by China as investment. Under the project, 1,872-kilometre track would be replaced with a new modern track and the whole track would be laid without any level crossing or gate, with the cooperation of China.

In the previous year, the Pakistan Railways, under the supervision of Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, evolved a comprehensive business plan to provide a safe and economical journey to passenger and cargo services.

The Railways also computerised the system and introduced tracking system in trains for convenience of passengers besides online booking.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Business China Rashid Rawalpindi From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 72,283 addition ..

16 minutes ago

Realme fan fest 20-8; Fastest Growing AIOT Brand o ..

26 minutes ago

Moscow Strongly Concerned Over Situation in Mali, ..

2 minutes ago

Wigan set to escape further penalty as owner waive ..

2 minutes ago

West African leaders start talks on Mali crisis

2 minutes ago

Manchester bomber's brother jailed for life

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.