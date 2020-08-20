ML-1 completion to reduce Lahore-Karachi journey time to 6 hours

After completion of the Main Line-1 (ML-1) project, trains would complete their journey from Lahore to Karachi in six hours and from Rawalpindi to Karachi in 8 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :After completion of the Main Line-1 (ML-1) project, trains would complete their journey from Lahore to Karachi in six hours and from Rawalpindi to Karachi in 8 hours.

A spokesperson for Pakistan Railways (PR) told APP on Thursday that after completion of the project, the trains could run at 160 km/hour speed. It would reduce the travel time and enhance passengers' safety, he added.

The Pakistan Railways has signed the ML-1 project worth US$6.8 billion with the Chinese government and its completion would be a great success of the government, he said adding that the project would not only modernise the track but also create thousands of jobs for skilled workers and boost industrialisation in the country.

The project would provide better travel and freight facilities to citizens, he added.

The PR spokesperson said that 90 per cent of total cost of the project, would be borne by China as investment. Under the project, 1,872-kilometre track would be replaced with a new modern track and the whole track would be laid without any level crossing or gate, with the cooperation of China.

In the previous year, the Pakistan Railways, under the supervision of Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, evolved a comprehensive business plan to provide a safe and economical journey to passenger and cargo services.

The Railways also computerised the system and introduced tracking system in trains for convenience of passengers besides online booking.