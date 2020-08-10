UrduPoint.com
ML-1 Is Revolutionary Project: Sheikh Rashid

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said that the Main Line-1 was a revolutionary project and it would revamp the entire structure of the Pakistan Railways.

Talking to ptv, he said the ML-1 would be a crossing-free track and reduce the travel time from Karachi to Lahore and from Lahore to Rawalpindi.

The ML-1 is also important for reducing railway accidents, adding that 150,000 people would work on this project.

Replying to a question, he said in the history of the country that a low interest loan would be taken for the ML-1 project.

