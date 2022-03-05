UrduPoint.com

ML-1 Project Design Perfect :PR Terms A News Item Baseless

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2022 | 01:30 PM

ML-1 project design perfect :PR terms a news item baseless

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways rejected the news item published in a local newspaper on March 05 regarding the ML-1 and termed the news as baseless and against the facts.

The PR spokesperson said in a statement issued here on Saturday that there was no fault in the design of the ML-1 project to be completed under the CPEC and it was vetted by the third party as well.

He said that the Planning Commission also verified it through the third party which found it perfectly good.

He clarified that the cause of delay in the execution on the ML-1 project was loan negotiations with China which were ongoing at the higher level.

It is pertinent to mention that in the news item, it was baseless claimed that faulty design and incompetent consultation was the cause of delay in the ML-1 project.

