ML-1 project excellent example of Pak-China ties; to create opportunities of industrial development, jobs: Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday describing the ML-1 (Main Line One) project an excellent example of Pakistan-China friendship said that besides establishing the international standards' modern communication infrastructure, it will create opportunities of industrial development and jobs in the country.

He said that the project, which was part of Pakistan China Economic Corridor (CPEC), will integrate the country's ports with land routes, enabling Pakistan to timely export its products in the international market and earn precious foreign exchange.

The Prime Minister expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting of ML-1 project of CPEC.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Chairman CPEC Authority Lt. Gen. Asim Saleem Bajwa, Secretaries Railways, Economic Affairs, Finance, Planning Division and other senior officers.

The Prime Minister, who was briefed in detail about the ML-1 project and the current status, expressed his satisfaction over the progress made so far.

He said that since ML-1 was most expensive among the CPEC projects in terms of cost, it will add a new chapter of relations between Pakistan and China.

Azam Khan Swati apprised the Prime Minister of Pakistan Railway's integration plan for ML-1 project.