ML-1, Project Only Way Out To Run Railway System Without Complexity: Sheikh Rashid

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 11:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday said initiating ML-1 project was the only way out to run railways system without any complexity.

The feasibility of this gigantic new track project of worth billions of Dollars had already been prepared and the tender would be opened in the next few weeks for further process, he stated while talking to a private news channel programme.

Commenting on Tazgam inferno, he said an inquiry had already been ordered to investigate the Tezgam mishap.

Sheikh Rashid said investigation was in progress and the responsible would be dealt as per law.

In reply to a question, he said ML-1 project was the only hope to avoid railway accidents happening time and again in the country.

The minister said it was quite dangerous to use 18th century railway track in the present scenario. There was a dire need to construct a new track, otherwise, the people would face trouble while travelling by train. he said.

To a question, he said an efficient and diligent officer was needed to run the management of railways.

About Railway corruption, he said Chief Justice of Pakistan's (CJP) observation could not be challenged. He, however said that with old material and locomotives, we have generated billions of rupees from railways.

He said ML-1, project would generate a large number of jobs for the people of Pakistan.

