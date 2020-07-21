ML-1 project to be game-changer for Pakistan Railways: Farrukh Habib

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib Monday said up-gradation of Main Line (ML-1), from Karachi to Peshawar, would prove to be a game-changer project for the Pakistan Railways due to its strategic importance in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

During the question-hour session of National Assembly, he highlighted importance of the ML-1 project, which would be executed with a Chinese investment of around $7 billion, saying it would not only help improve the passenger and freight train services, but also reduce the number of accidents.

Being a CPEC's strategic project, he said, China would provide the loan on 'favorable terms and conditions.' Under the project, he said, all level-crossing and trespassing points would be covered by building bridges and underpasses on the doubled and fenced track.

Besides, signaling system would be improved and trains would run at a speed of 160-kilometer per hour.

Answering a question, Farrukh Habib said currently 40, out of 142, trains were operating in UP & Down directions due to limited operations caused by the coronavirus.

He said the train operations would come to normalcy gradually after further decrease in the number of coronavirus cases.

To a supplementary question, the parliamentary secretary said Sindh government and Ministry of Railways were working on the restoration of Karachi Circular Railways, besides removing encroachments from its route. "It will be restored very soon."