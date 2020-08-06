UrduPoint.com
ML-1 Project To Bring Economic Revolution: Shaikh Rashid

Thu 06th August 2020

ML-1 project to bring economic revolution: Shaikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Shaikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said the game changer $ 6.8 billion (Mainline) ML-1 upgradtion project would bring economic revolution in the country.

The minister, in a video message, said the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh had approved the up-gradation of existing Mainline-1 (ML-1).

The work on the project, he said, would start during the current year, which would also provide employment opportunities to some 150,000 people. On completion, the train would run on the upgraded track at the speed of 160 kilometres hour, which would reduce journey between Lahore and Karachi to seven hours, between Rawalpindi and Lahore to 2.

5 hours, and between Multan and Lahore to two hours.

He said the existing 2,655-kilometre railway track was built in 1861. After its upgradation, there would be no more railways crossings, which would help prevent accidents. The credit for it would go to the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

Shaikh Rashid said he had conceived the idea of ML-1's upgradation some 13 years ago and an agreement to that effect was also inked with China but the project was put on back burner.

