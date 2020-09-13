UrduPoint.com
ML-1 Project To Bring Major Change In Railway Traveling: Sheikh Rashid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

ML-1 project to bring major change in railway traveling: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Saturday said the tender of Main Line-1 (ML-1) project would be announced by end of current month and after completion this project would bring a major change in the railway traveling.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said the national economy was being strengthened due to hectic efforts and prudent policies of the present government.

He said the wheel of the national industry had also started to run, adding, the improvement of national economy was linked with the flourishing of national industries.

Replying to a question, the minister said the people had given mandate to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for holding across the board accountability of the corrupt people and the government would not make any compromise over the accountability process.

