ML-1 project to change destiny of country: Sh. Rashid

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said the upgradation of 1872 km railway track under ML-1 project would change the destiny of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said the upgradation of 1872 km railway track under ML-1 project would change the destiny of the country.

In an exclusive talk with a private news channel, the federal minister told that under the project, the 1872 km Peshawar-Karachi track would be dualized for enhanced speed of 160km per hour.

He told that its major portion would touch 70 percent population of the country which would be completed within 5 years through 90 percent financing by the Chinese government.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the project was first signed by him as Railways Minister some sixteen years back, which was kept in cold storage by the successive governments.

To a question, he said now, work would be started on two to three portions of the project with target of one portion in one year. He also told that the Sindh portion, particularly at its Jacobabad station was in a very pathetic condition where sixty years old track was still under use. Even in some areas, we have changed the 200 years old track, he added.