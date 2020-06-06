UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ML-1 Project To Change Destiny Of Country: Sh. Rashid

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 08:27 PM

ML-1 project to change destiny of country: Sh. Rashid

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said the upgradation of 1872 km railway track under ML-1 project would change the destiny of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said the upgradation of 1872 km railway track under ML-1 project would change the destiny of the country.

In an exclusive talk with a private news channel, the federal minister told that under the project, the 1872 km Peshawar-Karachi track would be dualized for enhanced speed of 160km per hour.

He told that its major portion would touch 70 percent population of the country which would be completed within 5 years through 90 percent financing by the Chinese government.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the project was first signed by him as Railways Minister some sixteen years back, which was kept in cold storage by the successive governments.

To a question, he said now, work would be started on two to three portions of the project with target of one portion in one year. He also told that the Sindh portion, particularly at its Jacobabad station was in a very pathetic condition where sixty years old track was still under use. Even in some areas, we have changed the 200 years old track, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh China Rashid Jacobabad Government

Recent Stories

PM shares Dr. Iqbal’s poetry, urges youths to ab ..

13 minutes ago

Price of 20kg flour increased by Rs 50, now retail ..

29 minutes ago

Basketball season to be resumed in July at Disney ..

43 minutes ago

UVAS rejects coronavirus in poultry and livestock

45 minutes ago

Poultry and livestock absolutely safe from COVID-1 ..

47 minutes ago

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman demands govt to ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.