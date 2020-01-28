ML-1 project to help people travel from Peshawar to Karachi in 8 hrs: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday said ML-I project would help people travel from Peshawar to Karachi in eight hours.

Talking to a private news channel, he welcomed the directives of Supreme Court for ML-1. The business plan had been prepared and we had fifteen days time to submit the report, he added.

As many as 24 new trains were plying on railway track, he said. The minister said a large number of citizens were using train for transport purpose across the country.

About provision of funds to complete this mega project, he said with the support of China, the task for construction of new track namely ML-1, could be accomplished in a befitting manner.

Commenting on Karachi Circular Railways (KCR), Sheikh Rashid said it was the project of Sindh government. However, he said Sindh government would have an agreement with Chinese companies.

Regarding high inflation, he said the government was making efforts to control it to provide relief to the common man.

To a question regarding opposition parties' tactics to topple the government, he said the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, could not pose any threat to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

He said the incumbent government would complete its constitutional tenure.