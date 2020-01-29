ML-1 project to help people travel from Peshawar to Karachi in 8 hrs: Minister

(@imziishan)

The ML-I project would help people travel from Peshawar to Karachi in eight hours. This was stated by Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed while talking to a private news channel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The ML-I project would help people travel from Peshawar to Karachi in eight hours. This was stated by Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed while talking to a private news channel.

Welcoming the directives of Supreme Court for ML-1, he said the business plan had been prepared and we had fifteen days time to submit the report.

As many as 24 new trains were plying on railway track, he said. The minister said a large number of citizens were using train service for transport purpose across the country.

About provision of funds to complete ML-1, mega project, he said with the support of China, the task for construction of new track could be accomplished in a befitting manner.

Commenting on Karachi Circular Railways (KCR), Sheikh Rashid said it was the project of Sindh government. However, he said provincial government would have an agreement with Chinese companies. Regarding high inflation, he said the government was making efforts to control it. He added the PM had also expressed concern with Cabinet members and directed to provide relief to the common man. To a question regarding opposition parties' tactics to topple the government, he said the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, could not pose any threat to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government. He said the incumbent government would complete its constitutional tenure withsuccess.